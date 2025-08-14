York College celebrates best A Level, T Level and vocational course results since 2019!

YORK College & University Centre are today celebrating their best set of A Level, T Level and vocational course exam results since 2019.

The college has witnessed a rise of 6.4% for high grades (A*/A/B) on their A Level courses with an overall pass rate across all subjects of 99.8%.

Distinction grades, meanwhile, have improved by 11.4% for vocational courses and more than 80% of students have received offers for their first-choice university place.

Among the students celebrating today was Joshua Davies, who is heading to the University of Cambridge where he will study Engineering at Trinity Hall College.

Joshua achieved three A* A Level grades in Further Maths, Maths and Physics, as well as an A in Music Technology and said: I needed Maths and Physics to study Engineering at university and Music Technology was a fun option to add to my other A Levels. I chose York College as I knew it was the best option to help me prepare for university and my tutors have been excellent throughout my time here.

Alice Goulding, meanwhile, will start an Acting for Screen degree at Leeds Arts University next month after gaining A grades in Drama, Film Studies and Business.

Alice said: I loved the practical nature of my Drama course and the passion of the Film Studies teachers, who knew everything about the industry. York College has a great variety of subjects to choose from and I love the freedom you get here. I’m really looking forward to university now and, hopefully, want to become an actress or a screenwriter.

Another student excited about his next steps is Sylvian Wheeler, who is going on to study Archaeology, History and Literature of Ancient Greece at the University of Athens after securing an A grade in German, a B in French and a C in Ancient History.

Sylvian said: I’ve always enjoyed and been passionate about learning languages and studying history, so the A Levels were a great combination for me. After being home schooled previously, studying at York College felt like the right next step. I came to Open Events to look around and thought it was great.

Abigail Barton was also delighted with the triple Distinction* grades that she gained on her Applied Science vocational course, which secured her a place at the University of Liverpool to study Biochemistry.

Abigail said: I’ve been nervous about my results all summer, but I feel on top of the world now. I originally began my journey studying A Levels, but quickly decided they weren’t for me, so I switched to Applied Science. I found the course work and style of learning really worked for me and my tutors have been amazing throughout my time here.

Isaac Cook was equally elated with the two Distinction grades and a Merit he gained on the Uniformed Protective Services vocational course that have seen him accepted into the RAF.

Isaac said: I’m really pleased with my results. I got what I needed to join the RAF and did a bit better than predicted. I did the UPS course because I thought it would be my best way of getting into the RAF as, with the tutors at College, I knew I’d be receiving help with my application from people who have been through the process before.

Dylan Todd, meanwhile, is now looking to secure an apprenticeship having received a Distinction grade for his two-year T Level course in Building Services Engineering for Construction – Electrical Installation, where his studies were combined with 315 hours on work placement.

Dylan said: I studied A Levels previously but decided I wanted to become an electrician. I started looking for an apprenticeship but couldn’t find one, and that’s when I discovered the T Level. This was great as it has allowed me to get started on my journey to become an electrician and provided a good introduction.

York College Principal & Chief Executive Ken Merry congratulated all those who had contributed to a fantastic set of results, whilst also reminding students who might not have gained their desired grades that support is available for them as they consider their next steps.