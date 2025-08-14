Students in North Yorkshire celebrate ‘exceptional’ exam success

Thousands of pupils across North Yorkshire have collected their A-level and vocational results with a high number securing their first choice of university as some schools saw among the best grades ever recorded.

Final marks for A-levels, B-Tecs and T-levels were released to 17 and 18-year-olds at 8am today (Thursday, 14 August 2025) after sitting the exams in May and June across the county.

Students and their teachers at Thirsk School and Sixth-Form College are celebrating a strong set of A-level results with many of the teenagers achieving better than expected grades across the board.

A particular success was in the school’s vocational qualifications, with 83 per cent of results being the equivalent of an A or A*.

Among the notable achievements were Sophie Hodgson who is off to the University of Sheffield to study biomedical sciences after achieving A*s in psychology and English and B in biology, and Lydia Broadbent, who is celebrating two A*s in English literature and media studies and an A in art.

Lydia is heading to Durham University to read English literature, while Sophie Milton achieved two distinction A*s and an A . She is going to study psychology at the University of Leeds.

It was double celebrations for Tom Conacher who not only achieved two A*s and an A, but is also celebrating his 18th birthday today.

Tom said: I’m delighted! The results are better than what I was expecting. It’s my 18th birthday today so special day!.

Thirsk School and Sixth-Form College headteacher, Emma Lambden, said: I am always inspired by the hard work and ambition of young people from Thirsk, and it is amazing to see so many happy faces as the students opened their results today. It is exciting to hear about what their next steps are and I am so proud of them.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: Huge congratulations to the students across North Yorkshire who have received their A-Level and equivalent exam results today. I am incredibly proud of you all. We have high aspirations for every child and young person in North Yorkshire and by achieving these exceptional grades and qualifications, local students can look forward to the future, whether that is a university place, further education, an apprenticeship, training or employment. Thank you to all our teaching and school colleagues from across the county for their commitment and support in helping our young people towards success. The results are also a testament to them. I would like to take this opportunity to remind all our young people that whatever your results, you should be proud of all your hard work. If you haven’t received the results you were hoping for today there are lots of options and help available to you.

Meanwhile the hard work of Ripon Grammar School students paid off with an outstanding set of A-level results, among the best in the history of the school.

The vast majority of students secured their first-choice degree course places at some of the country’s most prestigious universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. This year’s cohort achieved remarkable results, with 81.1 per cent of grades awarded at A*/B and 52.5 per cent of all grades at A*/A.

Among the top performers are Will Bellaries, Elizabeth Bordewich and Henry Simpson, who achieved a clean sweep of four A* grades, with a fourth student, Leena Athab, achieving three A*s and one A grade and four students achieving three A* grades.

Student Isabelle Whitehead secured a place at the University of Liverpool to study medicine after being inspired by the doctors and nurses who looked after her disabled brother. The 18-year-old achieved A grades in chemistry and geography and a B in biology.

At Settle College near Skipton, students picked up “outstanding” results with many now progressing to top universities.

The headteacher of Settle College, Mr Gareth Whitaker, said: I am immensely proud of every student at Settle College this year. Their hard work, determination and resilience have led to fantastic results and bright futures.