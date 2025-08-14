Ripon Grammar has 52.5% A*/ A grades for A-level results

This year Ripon Grammar students have secured impressive set of A-level results, with 81.1%t of grades awarded at A*/B and 52.5% per cent of all grades at A*/A.

Among the top performers are Will Bellaries, Elizabeth Bordewich and Henry Simpson, who achieved a clean sweep of four A* grades, with a fourth student, Leena Athab, achieving three A*s and one A grade and four students achieving three A* grades.

An impressive 89 A*grades were awarded across the year group of 151 students, who achieved an overall pass rate of 99.8%.

Six students are heading to Oxford and Cambridge universities, with 15 securing places on highly competitive medicine and veterinary medicine courses and others studying a wide range of subjects from engineering and law to languages, the sciences and the arts.

The most popular university destinations for Ripon Grammar School’s Class of 2025 are Durham and Newcastle.