Local Guides Reach Halfway Point in Summer Litter-Picking Challenge

The 28th Harrogate Guides have now reached the halfway mark in their ambitious 100-Hour Litter Picking Pledge, with 50 hours completed and over 20 bags of rubbish collected from the Stray and surrounding Harrogate streets.

The challenge, which is running throughout the summer holidays, is part of the Guides’ efforts to raise funds for their first international trip with Girlguiding, taking place in February 2026. So far, the girls, aged 11 to 13, have shown real commitment, teamwork and community spirit as they give back to the local area one bin bag at a time.

The group has been encouraged by the kind words and support received from members of the public during their litter picks. One visitor from Luxembourg was so impressed by their efforts that he gave the girls a £5 donation on the spot. He was especially pleased to hear about their upcoming trip to Belgium, where he also has a home, and joked that they should be careful not to eat too much chocolate while they are there! Another couple kindly donated £10 after stopping to chat and hearing about the Guides’ challenge.

Unit leader Jean Tennant said: It’s been wonderful to see the girls out in the community, working hard and representing Girlguiding so positively. The support they’ve received, from smiles and thank yous to unexpected donations, has meant a lot to them. They’re really motivated to keep going and finish their 100 hours.

The group will be travelling to Belgium by train in February, with plans to visit Ghent, Bruges and Brussels. Along the way, they’ll explore the architecture, history and culture while also taking part in a regional Girlguiding event alongside other Guides and Rangers from across the North East.

The money raised will help cover costs for both the young members and the volunteer leaders who make trips like this possible. Every contribution helps to ensure the experience is accessible for all involved.

Anyone wishing to support the girls’ efforts can do so via their Just Giving Page.

With 50 hours down and 50 to go, the girls will be out and about again soon, so give them a wave or a few kind words if you see them in their high-vis vests helping keep Harrogate tidy.