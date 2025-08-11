Yorkshire Water mains replacement scheme in Harrogate centre postponed

Yorkshire Water have postponed a pipe replacement scheme in Harrogate.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: Following continued conversations with North Yorkshire Council, the decision has been made to postpone the planned mains replacement scheme in Harrogate town centre, and to reschedule for a later date, to avoid any disruption as a result of overlapping with other roadworks and schemes currently taking place in the area. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. This is an incredibly important scheme for Harrogate – over 1.2km of water mains will be replaced to help us deliver the quality and reliability of service that our customers rightly expect. In the project area, there have been 10 mains bursts over the last three years, so it’s a priority for us to get this work done. We are absolutely committed to completing the project, and are working with the Council to confirm when we will be able to start.

This £1.8m scheme is one of 21 planned across North Yorkshire in the first year of Yorkshire Water’s mains investment project, totally over 90km of pipework being replaced.

A further 26km will be replaced in the second year, across ten schemes.

The wider scheme will see £406m invested to replaced more than 1,000km of mains across the region over five years

Mains will be replaced with durable, flexible pipework to improve the reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage, and prevent water main bursts