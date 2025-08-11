Harrogate office hub on Copthall Bridge reaches 50% let

A landmark £10.5 million office redevelopment in Harrogate has reached a major milestone, with WorkWell’s Copthall Bridge now 50 per cent let just months after launch, signalling strong business confidence in the town and a continued appetite for high-quality, flexible office space.

The success of Copthall Bridge marks a key moment in the transformation of one of Harrogate’s most prominent and long-vacant commercial sites. Left empty for more than six years, the building has been reimagined by workspace provider WorkWell to meet the demands of modern businesses, with a focus on hybrid working, staff wellbeing and productivity.

Tenants already committed to the building represent a diverse and international mix, from Harrogate-based mobile communications firm Mobile Tornado to Danish publishing tech company Chronos Hub. Other occupiers include leadership consultancy Primeast, software business Grateful, and wealth management group, S&W.

WorkWell managing director Oliver Corrigan said: The level of take-up at Copthall Bridge reinforces the need for high-quality, flexible office space in Harrogate. Today’s businesses want functional workspaces that support productivity and offer real value to their teams in terms of healthy work environments, and Copthall Bridge is designed to do just that.

The firm’s expansion reflects a belief that workspace is a strategic asset for businesses, driving both performance and staff satisfaction. With demand outstripping supply for quality office environments in the region, Copthall Bridge’s success signals fresh investment and confidence in Harrogate’s economic future.