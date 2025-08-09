Knaresborough assault investigation

Police are investigating an assault that happened on Sunday 3 August 2025 at the junction of Golden Arrow Way and Half Penny Lane in Knaresborough, at around 4.35am.

A man had got into what he believed was a taxi before an altercation with the driver.

The man who got in the car was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

He is unsure whether he got into a licensed taxi or a car purporting to be a taxi and we are trying to establish the full circumstances as part of our investigation.

Police say they are particularly appealing for information about anything that was seen or heard within the area at the time of the offence.

Police also would like CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that may have captured the incident.

If you feel as though you have information which can assist this investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 849, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250144149 when passing on information