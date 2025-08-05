Yorkshire Baby Show brings expert talks, family fun & big brands to Harrogate

The Yorkshire Baby Show is making its Harrogate debut on Saturday 27 September 2025, with the Great Yorkshire Event Centre now set to be the show’s new home.

The event promises a full day of expert advice, interactive classes, shopping, and family fun for expectant and new parents, as well as families with toddlers.

The show features a packed line-up of talks on birth, feeding, chiropractic care, and baby first aid. Children can join in free classes with Rugby Tots or enjoy active play with Little Gym, making the event a truly family-friendly day out.

Parents will also discover a unique mix of shopping, from handcrafted local goods to national baby and parenting brands.

Sarah and John, who attended previously, said: We picked up so many lovely bits for our new arrival! It was great to shop so many small businesses that we wouldn’t have found on the high street.

Anja and Liam said: Such a wonderful show to come to as expecting parents. We loved chatting to so many of the exhibitors and got some fab advice that will help when our baby arrives.