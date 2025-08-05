Refurbishment for The Smiths Arms in Beckwithshaw

The Smiths Arms, a Chef & Brewer pub in Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire, has announced plans to reopen following a six-figure investment.

Located on Church Row, the pub will temporarily close from 4 August 2025 whilst renovations take place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors to the public in September 2025.

Key features of the investment include improvements to the Smiths Arms’ exterior with new furniture and a revamped garden layout, as well as the redecoration of the pub’s indoor space to create elevated The Smiths Arms, a much-loved countryside pub in North Yorkshire, is set to reopen with an improved look and feel following significant investment.

The investment includes the transformation of the Smiths Arms’ exterior to create a garden space for customers to enjoy, with an upgraded layout and new furniture offering. The car park will also be a smarter and more accessible space for guests.

The Smiths Arms’ interior will be refreshed with new décor and furniture adding modern touches whilst carefully maintaining the pub’s rustic charm.

The toilets will also undergo a full refurbishment to provide guests with an improved look and feel.