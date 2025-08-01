Knaresborough Castle for fun filled celebration for Yorkshire Day

Are you ready to proudly wave your white rose flags as Little Bird Made prepares to host a vibrant and fun filled celebration for Yorkshire Day on Friday, 1 August in the beautiful grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

And if one day is not enough to celebrate all things Yorkshire, they will also be there on Saturday, 2 August!

On Sunday, 3 August, Little Bird Made and their artisans will be heading to Harrogate Valley Gardens to finish off the weekend’s celebrations in one of North Yorkshire’s beautiful green spaces.

The castle grounds will be transformed into a hub of activity, offering a fantastic day out for all the family, celebrating the very best of God’s Own County. Come along from 10am where you can immerse yourselves in a true Yorkshire experience.

On the day you will find our artisan traders proudly showcasing their products of handcrafted goods, regional delicacies, stunning jewellery, gifts, fine art and Yorkshire photography for you to take home and enjoy your very own piece of Yorkshire.

There will be games for the children, as well as games for the adults to join in and have some fun, friendly competition and laughter throughout the day. Once you have tired yourself and the kids out, why not take a seat on one of the hay bales in our designated picnic area, giving you the opportunity to relax, enjoy the live music and take in the picturesque views of the castle and the River Nidd, as you refuel to enjoy the rest of the day’s activities.

‘’Yorkshire Day is a truly special occasion, and we are absolutely thrilled to be celebrating it in the beautiful location of Knaresborough Castle,’’ says Jackie Crozier, managing director of Little Bird Made.

‘’We have curated a day that truly embodies the spirit of Yorkshire, offering a fantastic day out for you to get the family together or even spend time with friends as you visit this exciting and historic North Yorkshire town. So, come and join us for a day of fun, culture and community as we celebrate everything that makes Yorkshire great.’’

‘’What a privilege it is to bring my Yorkshire-inspired oil and lino prints to the beautiful Yorkshire setting of Knaresborough Castle for this fantastic day of celebrations,’’ says Debbie from Debbie Handslip Art.

She continues, ‘’There’s something incredibly special about showcasing art inspired by this magnificent county. I have even created a series of limited edition lino-prints featuring our proud Yorkshire Rose specifically for this market, making them a unique souvenir of this wonderful day. I can’t wait to share my passion for Yorkshire through my work with everyone who visits.’’