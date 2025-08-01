Flat Caps and Cream Teas – Celebrate Yorkshire Day with The Crown Hotel

Ready to celebrate Yorkshire Day in style? From a drive-through cream tea and artisan stalls to a real Yorkshire town crier, the iconic Crown Hotel Harrogate is inviting guests, locals and visitors to drop by for a taste of Yorkshire life on Friday 1 August 2025.

What’s On:

Guests can pull up outside the hotel among Yorkshire themed props on their way to or from the town to pick up a delicious drive-through cream tea, including a freshly baked scone with jam, cream and a hot drink – coffee or Yorkshire Tea, served straight to their car window for a tasty, takeaway twist on tradition.

Those who fancy staying for the fun will find the hotel’s front car park transformed into a Yorkshire-themed pop-up, complete with:

A Yorkshire Tea station in the hotel lobby with some fun giveaways

Cold Bath Brewery serving locally brewed ales and lagers

Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Van

A stall by Harrogate artist Tom Wriglesworth, selling his popular Yorkshire landscapes

A visit from the Knaresborough Town Crier

Yorkshire flags, bunting, tables and chairs, and staff in flat caps in true Yorkshire style

It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a brew, soak up some sunshine, and celebrate all things Yorkshire.

Dan Siddle, general manager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate, said: We’re proud to be part of Harrogate’s heritage, and Yorkshire Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate what makes this town and this county so special. Whether you’re popping by for a scone or staying for a pint, there’s something for everyone. We’ll have the bunting up, the drinks brewing, and a proper Yorkshire welcome waiting.

Yorkshire Day will be celebrated at The Crown Hotel Harrogate on 1st August. The drive-through cream tea will run from 1-4pm for £5pp.