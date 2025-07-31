Liam Gibson new contract signing with Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC say they are delighted to announce Liam Gibson has agreed a new contract with the club, keeping him at The Exercise Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old signed for Harrogate from Morecambe in 2023 and has made 45 appearances to date.

After suffering injury late last season, Gibson was invited back for pre-season to train with the club and now puts pen to paper ahead of the new campaign.

Harrogate Town Manger, Boss Simon Weaver: We’re delighted he’s staying, he’s been very unlucky with injuries but has come back in fine fettle and is a player in the top echelons of the league in terms of ability. He’s a great lad who is committed to the club and passionate about his football. He’s hardly missed a session during pre-season and has shown real determination to prove himself at the club.

Liam Gibson said: I’m absolutely delighted to be honest. It has felt like a long four weeks, but my mindset was to come back in and try my best and luckily I’ve ended up getting a contract. I’ve been gutted about my injuries last season but hopefully they’re behind us now, I’m just concentrated on playing games and helping the team. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, I love the lads, I love playing for the club and can’t wait for the season ahead.

Gibson will continue to wear the number 30 shirt at Town and is available for our opening day trip to Bristol Rovers.