Leeds Building Society invests in Harrogate branch

Leeds Building Society is bucking the market trend by investing in its high street premises in Harrogate as others close their doors.

The Society’s members visiting the newly renovated branch on Oxford Street this week were treated to goody bags and cupcakes, as well as a visit from some very special guests from Leeds Rhinos, including players Maiko Sivo and Ned Mccormack, and the club’s mascot Ronnie the Rhino.

The UK’s fifth largest building society showed off it’s newly upgraded premises that has been recently renovated to improve the in-person service offered by the mutual.

The team of 6 colleagues, lead by Branch Manager Lavinia Croft, are thrilled with the newly renovated premises and can’t wait to welcome existing members back and new customers into the branch.

Graham Binns, Head of Branch Network at Leeds Building Society, said: We are pleased to buck the market trend by investing in renovating and relocating branches across our national network, and we are thrilled to open the doors of our upgraded site in Harrogate. The re-opening of this new branch on Oxford Street is part of our multi-year project to improve our branch network and allow us to reach more people. The customer service provided in our branches remains the jewel in our crown, with customer satisfaction levels of 98%[1]. We are extremely grateful for the support and dedication of our brilliant branch colleagues, who each play an important role within the local community in helping our members, and we can’t wait to welcome more people to our branch in Harrogate.

The newly renovated Leeds Building Society can be found at 12 Oxford Street and is open Monday to Friday 09.30am to 16.45pm and the first Saturday of each month 09.30am to 12.00pm.