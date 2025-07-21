YNY Equity Hub Launches to Drive Business Growth in York and North Yorkshire

A new digital platform, the YNY Equity Hub, has launched to boost investment in businesses across York and North Yorkshire by connecting local enterprises with prospective investors from across the UK.

Designed to tackle one of the region’s key barriers to growth, the YNY Equity Hub offers a streamlined, user-friendly portal where SMEs and start-ups can showcase their investment opportunities and growth potential.

Whether already based in the region or considering relocation, businesses can use the platform to attract the capital they need to scale, paving the way for easier access to traditional finance and equity in the future.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith, said: I used to run a shop in York, so believe me, I understand the ups and downs of running a small business and how hard it can be to find the right support and how vital it is to have someone believe in your idea. That’s why we’ve built the Y&Y Equity Hub as part of our work at the Growth Hub. It’s here to help you connect with investors who don’t just bring capital, but also experience, advice and their networks to help your business grow. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale up, this is your chance to pitch your idea to people who understand the risk and rewards and who want to help businesses like yours succeed. We’re backing ambition in York and North Yorkshire and I’m proud of what you’re building, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.

Marta Bujwicka-Colman, Founder and CEO of Aberdevine Ltd, said: Aberdevine Ltd is excited to apply for a place on the YNY platform to connect with investors who share our vision for building a truly innovative, circular British lingerie brand. Investment will allow us to scale both in the UK and internationally, accelerate our progress toward becoming a fully circular business, and answer the need for additional solutions that support women’s well-being. With the financial backing and expertise, we can grow our impact, lead positive change in the industry, and bring Yorkshire-based, innovative, ethical, female-led lingerie to a global audience.

The YNY Equity Hub is led by the York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub, a government-funded, locally focused team offering tailored business support based on regional needs. Working closely with a wide network of partners, the Growth Hub delivers high-quality programmes such as Steps into Digital for digital transformation, Tourism and Hospitality Support, and the Leadership Excellence and Development Programme. These initiatives are delivered by industry experts through a blend of workshops, coaching, and consultancy.