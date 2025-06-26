New Skills Bootcamps for York and North Yorkshire

More than 800 learners are set to benefit from Skills Bootcamps in York and North Yorkshire.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority has commissioned a new programme of courses, offering key skills which employers in the region are looking for.

Nine skills providers are delivering 36 courses, with subjects including digital and marketing, HGV driving, construction, net-zero and green technologies, leadership and management and skills within the creative industries. Courses are now underway, with the programme running until the end of March 2026.

Skills Bootcamps are a Department for Education initiative, providing an opportunity to train in a new industry or progress in learners’ current careers. The Combined Authority secured funding from the Department for Education to provide courses in the region.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: Our new Skills Bootcamps will empower more than 800 people with the skills that our employers are calling for, from construction to digital and so much more. This will be a game-changer for so many, with free or subsidised learning with a guaranteed job interview at the end. This isn’t just about training and certificates, it’s about launching new careers and building the skilled workforce York and North Yorkshire needs to thrive. Skills Bootcamps are funded, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and an offer of an interview with an employer upon completion. Learning can take place at a college, another training provider or online.

Laurie Moore, Director of Wetherby Training, said: We’re looking forward to running our latest HGV driver Skills Bootcamps courses. Businesses in our region need drivers, but the cost for people to take on training can be a big barrier. Skills Bootcamps removes that with free or subsidised learning, opening up opportunities for people wanting to drive trucks for a living.

Learners need to be 19 or over to do a Skills Bootcamp. If they are out of work, learners are guaranteed a job interview with an employer after completing a Skills Bootcamp. Learners can also get a new job or apprenticeship, progress in their current job or find new business opportunities if they’re self-employed.

A list of current courses commissioned by the Combined Authority is published on the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub website: https://ynygrowthhub.com/skills-bootcamps-in-york-and-north-yorkshire/