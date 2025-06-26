Harrogate wanted man

North Yorkshire are seeking Darren Beeforth, 34 from Harrogate as he is wanted for offences of assault and criminal damage.

Beeforth also has links to Keighley.

If you have seen him or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12250098406 when providing information.