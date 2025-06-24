Harrogate’s Most (and Least) Expensive Streets Revealed Over the Last 5 Years

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Harrogate postcodes, Fulwith Mill Lane, Swan Road and Duchy Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.
Some of the cheapest residential streets in Harrogate include Royal Stables, Wetherby Road and Victoria Court.
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Harrogate postcodes.
On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), 5 properties sold for an average of £2,258,000. Swan Road (HG1), 4 properties sold for an average of £1,529,375. Also, Duchy Road (HG1) saw 5 properties sell for an average of £1,400,550.
Some of the cheapest streets include Royal Stables (HG1) (where 7 properties sold for an average of £98,285), Wetherby Road (HG2) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £105,666) and Victoria Court (HG1) (where 8 properties sold for an average of £109,993).
|
Most Expensive Streets in Harrogate
|
Postcode
|
Street Name
|
Area
|
Average
|
No. of Sales
|
HG2 8HJ
|
Fulwith Mill Lane
|
Harrogate
|
£2,258,000
|
5
|
HG1 2SA
|
Swan Road
|
Harrogate
|
£1,529,375
|
4
|
HG1 2EZ
|
Duchy Road
|
Harrogate
|
£1,400,550
|
5
|
HG2 9LH
|
Rossett Green Lane
|
Harrogate
|
£1,373,333
|
3
|
HG1 2HE
|
Duchy Road
|
Harrogate
|
£1,363,333
|
3
|
HG1 2NZ
|
Sussex Avenue
|
Harrogate
|
£1,350,000
|
5
|
HG1 2ER
|
Duchy Road
|
Harrogate
|
£1,325,000
|
4
|
HG1 2NX
|
Rutland Drive
|
Harrogate
|
£1,320,000
|
6
|
HG2 8HL
|
Fulwith Road
|
Harrogate
|
£1,253,750
|
4
|
HG2 0EX
|
Beech Grove
|
Harrogate
|
£1,206,250
|
4
|
Least Expensive Streets in Harrogate
|
Postcode
|
Street Name
|
Area
|
Average
|
No. of Sales
|
HG1 4LR
|
Royal Stables
|
Woodfield Drive
|
£98,285
|
7
|
HG2 7SZ
|
Wetherby Road
|
Harrogate
|
£105,666
|
3
|
HG1 5QX
|
Victoria Court
|
East Park Road
|
£109,993
|
8
|
HG3 2TW
|
Harewood Road
|
Harrogate
|
£116,500
|
3
|
HG3 2UB
|
Bramham Drive
|
Harrogate
|
£117,600
|
5
|
HG3 2TZ
|
Bramham Drive
|
Harrogate
|
£119,570
|
7
|
HG2 8DN
|
Birchwood Mews
|
Harrogate
|
£124,142
|
7
|
HG1 5LH
|
Arthington Court
|
East Parade
|
£124,525
|
20
|
HG2 0LG
|
Glebe House
|
Glebe Road
|
£125,714
|
14
|
HG2 0NT
|
The Adelphi
|
Cold Bath Road
|
£128,522
|
45
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said:
To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2) sold for £3,515,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £52,500 and under on Station Square (HG1), Park Parade (HG1) and Sanders Walk (HG1).