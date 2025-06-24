Harrogate’s Most (and Least) Expensive Streets Revealed Over the Last 5 Years

24 June 2025
Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Harrogate postcodes, Fulwith Mill Lane, Swan Road and Duchy Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.  

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Harrogate include Royal Stables, Wetherby Road and Victoria Court.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Harrogate postcodes.

On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), 5 properties sold for an average of £2,258,000. Swan Road (HG1), 4 properties sold for an average of £1,529,375. Also, Duchy Road (HG1) saw 5 properties sell for an average of £1,400,550.

Some of the cheapest streets include Royal Stables (HG1) (where 7 properties sold for an average of £98,285), Wetherby Road (HG2) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £105,666) and Victoria Court (HG1)  (where 8 properties sold for an average of £109,993).

 

Most Expensive Streets in Harrogate

Postcode

Street Name

Area

Average

No. of Sales

HG2 8HJ

Fulwith Mill Lane

Harrogate

£2,258,000

5

HG1 2SA

Swan Road

Harrogate

£1,529,375

4

HG1 2EZ

Duchy Road

Harrogate

£1,400,550

5

HG2 9LH

Rossett Green Lane

Harrogate

£1,373,333

3

HG1 2HE

Duchy Road

Harrogate

£1,363,333

3

HG1 2NZ

Sussex Avenue

Harrogate

£1,350,000

5

HG1 2ER

Duchy Road

Harrogate

£1,325,000

4

HG1 2NX

Rutland Drive

Harrogate

£1,320,000

6

HG2 8HL

Fulwith Road

Harrogate

£1,253,750

4

HG2 0EX

Beech Grove

Harrogate

£1,206,250

4

Least Expensive Streets in Harrogate

Postcode

Street Name

Area

Average

No. of Sales

HG1 4LR

Royal Stables

Woodfield Drive

£98,285

7

HG2 7SZ

Wetherby Road

Harrogate

£105,666

3

HG1 5QX

Victoria Court

East Park Road

£109,993

8

HG3 2TW

Harewood Road

Harrogate

£116,500

3

HG3 2UB

Bramham Drive

Harrogate

£117,600

5

HG3 2TZ

Bramham Drive

Harrogate

£119,570

7

HG2 8DN

Birchwood Mews

Harrogate

£124,142

7

HG1 5LH

Arthington Court

East Parade

£124,525

20

HG2 0LG

Glebe House

Glebe Road

£125,714

14

HG2 0NT

The Adelphi

Cold Bath Road

£128,522

45

 

 

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said:

To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2) sold for £3,515,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £52,500 and under on Station Square (HG1), Park Parade (HG1) and Sanders Walk (HG1).

 

