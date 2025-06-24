Harrogate’s Most (and Least) Expensive Streets Revealed Over the Last 5 Years

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Harrogate postcodes, Fulwith Mill Lane, Swan Road and Duchy Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Harrogate include Royal Stables, Wetherby Road and Victoria Court.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Harrogate postcodes.

On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), 5 properties sold for an average of £2,258,000. Swan Road (HG1), 4 properties sold for an average of £1,529,375. Also, Duchy Road (HG1) saw 5 properties sell for an average of £1,400,550.

Some of the cheapest streets include Royal Stables (HG1) (where 7 properties sold for an average of £98,285), Wetherby Road (HG2) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £105,666) and Victoria Court (HG1) (where 8 properties sold for an average of £109,993).

Most Expensive Streets in Harrogate Postcode Street Name Area Average No. of Sales HG2 8HJ Fulwith Mill Lane Harrogate £2,258,000 5 HG1 2SA Swan Road Harrogate £1,529,375 4 HG1 2EZ Duchy Road Harrogate £1,400,550 5 HG2 9LH Rossett Green Lane Harrogate £1,373,333 3 HG1 2HE Duchy Road Harrogate £1,363,333 3 HG1 2NZ Sussex Avenue Harrogate £1,350,000 5 HG1 2ER Duchy Road Harrogate £1,325,000 4 HG1 2NX Rutland Drive Harrogate £1,320,000 6 HG2 8HL Fulwith Road Harrogate £1,253,750 4 HG2 0EX Beech Grove Harrogate £1,206,250 4

Least Expensive Streets in Harrogate Postcode Street Name Area Average No. of Sales HG1 4LR Royal Stables Woodfield Drive £98,285 7 HG2 7SZ Wetherby Road Harrogate £105,666 3 HG1 5QX Victoria Court East Park Road £109,993 8 HG3 2TW Harewood Road Harrogate £116,500 3 HG3 2UB Bramham Drive Harrogate £117,600 5 HG3 2TZ Bramham Drive Harrogate £119,570 7 HG2 8DN Birchwood Mews Harrogate £124,142 7 HG1 5LH Arthington Court East Parade £124,525 20 HG2 0LG Glebe House Glebe Road £125,714 14 HG2 0NT The Adelphi Cold Bath Road £128,522 45