Lois’ Royal honour for her contributions to further education

A manager at North Yorkshire Council who has made a “significant difference” in helping to change thousands of people’s lives through learning has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honour’s List.

Ex-maths teacher Lois Calvert “is over the moon” after receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to further education.

Mrs Calvert, 47, the council’s former Multiply development manager, said she was “shocked and overwhelmed” when she received the letter in the post to inform her of the prestigious recognition.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I didn’t cry but I was close to tears. It was a massive shock that someone had nominated me for the honour.

“I immediately told my husband, Paul, and he just looked the same as I did – gobsmacked. “I handed him the letter because I was shaking and couldn’t speak. It is such a huge honour, and I am over the moon.”

Mrs Calvert, who lives in Wynyard in County Durham, joined North Yorkshire Council two-and-a-half years ago having previously worked as a curriculum manager at local colleges.

She was instrumental in successfully leading the Government’s numeracy programme Multiply where North Yorkshire learners gained maths skills and qualifications while learning at a pace that suited them.

In fact, over a three-year period, more than 12,000 people in North Yorkshire were supported to improve their numeracy skills, enabling them to refresh their maths to boost their careers, progress to further education or improve job opportunities.

Mrs Calvert said: “Numeracy is a vital skill that has so many practical applications in everyday life. And the biggest achievement for a teacher is to see her pupils learning and making progress.

“A personal sheer delight has always been a spark in the pupils’ eyes when the maths eventually ‘clicks’ and they know how to solve the sums.”

Prior to joining the council, Mrs Calvert taught at children’s centres, family learning settings and later pursued a career in further education. She also taught GCSE maths at local colleges for 10 years.

However, she admitted delivering the Multiply scheme and raising the aspirations by always seeking ways to reach out to people and support their numeracy skills has been the highlight of her career.

Paying tribute to her dedication and hard work, North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for children and young people’s service, Sir Stuart Carlton, who was knighted in the New Year’s Honours, said: “To receive a BEM is an incredible achievement and this recognition is thoroughly well-deserved.

“Over the years Lois’ relentless commitment and infectious passion for maths has led her to champion an approach of limitless expectations for people wanting to reconnect and succeed in the subject. She has always ensured the highest standards for all her students.

“Congratulations Lois – we’re all proud of you.”

Looking to the future, Mrs Calvert, who has three children – Megan, 21, Jake, 19, and 17-year-old Mollie, is set to embark on a new role with as the council’s senior early help consultant.

She added: “The Multiply project has been the best experience of my life and I am now looking forward to make a difference in my new role.”

Image attached: Lois Calvert has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to further education.