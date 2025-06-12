New members of council’s decision-making executive announced

Two new appointments have been announced for North Yorkshire Council’s decision-making executive.

The council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, has confirmed that Cllr Malcolm Taylor is taking on the highways and transportation portfolio while Cllr Richard Foster will be the executive member for managing our environment.

Cllr Keane Duncan, who previously held the highways and transportation role, has already stepped down from his post while Cllr Greg White, responsible for the managing the environment portfolio, will step aside later this month (June).

Cllr Les said: These are both extremely important roles within the council with the responsibility for issues that affect all our communities and businesses in North Yorkshire. The changes have been brought about as part of my succession planning to periodically offer roles on the executive to other elected members. Both Malcolm and Richard bring a great deal of experience and knowledge, and I am extremely pleased to welcome them to their new roles on our executive.

Cllr Taylor, who is a former police officer, represents the Huby and Tollerton division on the council.

He was a member of the cabinet of the former Hambleton District Council and was a regional representative of the Police Federation.

Cllr Foster, a self-employed roofing contractor, represents the Wharfedale division.

He was the leader of the former Craven District Council following his election to that authority in 2004.

Cllr Taylor and Cllr Foster were both elected at the former North Yorkshire County Council elections which were held in May 2022 before North Yorkshire Council launched in April the following year.

The council was formed when the former county council and seven previous district and borough authorities merged in the biggest reorganisation of local government in almost half-a-century in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council operates with 10 members on its decision-making executive.

However, while the executive takes many decisions, major policies are also considered at full council meetings, which are held five times a year and involve all 90 members of the authority.