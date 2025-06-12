CCTV image released of a couple in connection with a fail to stop collision near Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV image of a couple in connection with a fail to stop collision at Harrogate Garden Centre at Bishop Monkton near Harrogate.

At around 4.45pm on 25 April 2025

Involved a white vehicle colliding with a parked car

Footage shows the couple checking the damage before driving away without leaving their details.

The reg-number of the vehicle could not be seen on the CCTV. However, images of the occupants have been taken from inside the garden centre.

Please contact the police if you recognise the couple pictured on CCTV.

Email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250073447 when passing on information.