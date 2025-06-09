North Yorkshire Police record 216 “Non Crime Hate Incidents” per year

A non-crime hate incident (NCHI) is an incident that is perceived as being motivated by hostility or prejudice, but does not meet the threshold of a criminal offense.

Between 08 May 2024 and 8 May 2025 North Yorkshire Police recorded 216 such incidents.

North Yorkshire Police have also said that they don’t hold records of the number of of NCHI’s that are additionally recorded on the Police National Computer. The 216 are recorded on the North Yorkshire Police Force’s own system.

These incidents are still recorded by the police, even if there is no victim or witness.

The defining factor for an NCHI is the perception of the person reporting or witnessing the incident that it was motivated by hostility or prejudice. This perception can be based on the victim’s actual or perceived membership of a particular characteristic, such as race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or transgender identity.

No Criminal Offense:

While the incident is perceived as hate-motivated, it doesn’t necessarily involve a criminal act that would meet the legal definition of a crime.

Police forces are obligated to record NCHIs, even if no crime is committed, according to the College of Policing. This helps in building a more complete picture of hate-related incidents and can provide support services to individuals who have experienced them.

There is controversy around the recording of Non-hate crimes as it can be used on DBS (Disclosure and Barring System) checks, and that can influence employment.

It is also criticised for reducing free speech.

Some argue that it is necessary for identifying emerging trends, and allows issues to be tackled before they escalate.