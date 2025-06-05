Shortlist announced for Crime Festival

Harrogate International Festivals has announced the shortlists for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025, the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious crime fiction award, and the McDermid Debut Award for new writers. The winners of both awards will be revealed on the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Thursday 17 July 2025.

The six books shortlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025, now in its twenty-first year, showcase outstanding storytelling, with some of the most innovative and exciting writers in the UK, Chris Brookmyre, M.W. Craven, Elly Griffiths, Abir Mukherjee, Marie Tierney and Chris Whitaker, competing for the coveted award. The winner, who receives £3,000 and a handmade, engraved oak beer cask provided by T&R Theakston Ltd, will be selected by a panel of seven expert judges, with the public vote representing the eighth judge. Readers are now invited to vote for their favourite book to win at www.harrogatetheakstoncrimeaward.com.

Stunning debut novel Deadly Animals by rising star Marie Tierney, a thriller centred on a roadkill obsessed teenager’s daring quest to unravel the truth behind the string of chilling deaths plaguing her Birmingham community, which won the inaugural McDermid Debut Award in 2024, is shortlisted alongside books by five highly established writers.

Three former winners are in contention for the award, including 2017 champion Chris Brookmyre who is nominated for his innovative thriller, The Cracked Mirror, which sees a hard-bitten homicide detective and an old lady who has solved multiple murders in her sleepy village crack an impossible case. 2021 winner Chris Whitaker is shortlisted for All the Colours of the Dark, a million-copy US-set bestseller exploring the aftermath of a childhood kidnapping that reverberates through the generations, alongside 2023 champion M.W. Craven, nominated for The Mercy Chair, the mesmerising sixth book in the bestselling Washington Poe series, set in Cumbria, where Poe and Tilly face brutal killings that push them to the edges of justice and morality.

Highly commended in 2023, Elly Griffiths receives an impressive seventh shortlisting for The Last Word, a twisty cosy crime murder mystery set at a sinister writers’ retreat where two amateur sleuths join forces with detective Harbinder Kaur to investigate the suspicious death of an author. An alumni of the Festival’s celebrated ‘New Blood’ panel supporting fresh talent, Abir Mukherjee is shortlisted for Hunted, a race-against-the-clock thriller about two parents desperately tracking down their children who are suspected of terrorist atrocities.

The full Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025 Shortlist (in alphabetical order by surname) is:

The Cracked Mirror by Chris Brookmyre (Little, Brown Book Group, Abacus)

The Mercy Chair by M.W. Craven (Little, Brown Book Group, Constable)

The Last Word by Elly Griffiths (Quercus Books, Quercus Fiction)

Hunted by Abir Mukherjee (Vintage; Harvill Secker)

Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney (Bonnier Books, Zaffre)

All the Colours of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Orion, Orion Fiction)

Commenting on the shortlist for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025, Simon Theakston, Chairman of T&R Theakston, said: “Congratulations to all of the highly talented writers shortlisted for this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year. The six thrilling, chilling and hugely entertaining novels on our shortlist highlight the exceptional depth and range of British crime fiction and offer something for every crime fiction fan. We urge readers to get involved and vote for their favourite novels to win the Award – and the iconic beer cask trophy – so have your say today!

The shortlist for the McDermid Debut Award, named in recognition of world-famous crime writer Val McDermid, now in its second year, showcases six ‘exciting fresh voices,’ with race, class, the abuse of power and lived experience of disability amongst the topical themes explored across a range of subgenres including psychological thrillers, contemporary country house mysteries, detective fiction and spy thrillers. The award has quickly established a successful track record for discovering emerging talent as inaugural winner, Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney, has been shortlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025.

Acclaimed broadcaster Louise Minchin is shortlisted for Agatha Christie inspired crime novel Isolation Island, set on a remote Scottish island where ten strangers take part in a gruelling reality TV show which turns deadly once a body is discovered. Another shortlisted novel with a Christie-inspired setting is I Died At Fallow Hall by Bonnie Burke-Patel, a contemporary country house mystery exploring identity, family, race and gender, as dark secrets from the past are unravelled after a young woman’s body is found in a flower bed.

Featuring an unforgettable female protagonist, Nilesha Chauvet’s post-Me Too thriller Her Two Lives, about a woman who runs a care home by day and hunts down the men who prey on young girls by night, is written with deep psychological insight. Sick to Death by former NHS nurse, Chris Bridges explores the marginalised perspective of a disabled woman who, fed up of being underestimated, becomes a force to be reckoned with when she targets the person standing in the way of her dreams.

Smashing outmoded stereotypes is also a central theme of Sean Watkin’s thriller Black Water Rising, featuring a gay detective out to prove he’s more than just a diversity hire by finding a killer on the loose in Liverpool. Completing the shortlist is A Reluctant Spy by Scottish writer David Goodman, a topical story of mercenaries, greed and corruption about a tech executive forced to act as a trained espionage operative in order to avert a global conflict.

Honouring internationally bestselling crime writer, Val McDermid, who helped to co-found the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in 2003 and whose dedication to fostering new voices in crime fiction is legendary, this new Award seeks to continue her legacy, celebrating and platforming the best debut crime writers in the UK. The shortlist was selected by a panel of established crime and thriller writers and the winner will be decided by a panel of expert judges, without a public vote. All shortlisted authors receive a full weekend pass to the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival and the Winner will receive a £500 cash prize.

Val McDermid said: If, like me, you love reading, you’re always on the lookout for exciting fresh voices. And you need look no further than this talented selection of debut authors who will thrill, excite and intrigue you. Happy Reading!

The full McDermid Debut Award 2025 shortlist (in alphabetical order by surname) is:

Sick to Death by Chris Bridges (Avon, Harper Collins)

I Died at Fallow Hall by Bonnie Burke-Patel (No Exit Press, Bedford Square)

Her Two Lives by Nilesha Chauvet (Faber & Faber)

A Reluctant Spy by David Goodman (Headline)

Isolation Island by Louise Minchin (Headline, Headline Fiction)

Black Water Rising by Sean Watkin (Canelo)