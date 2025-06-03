Two Yorkshire mums launch a new online service to help plug the UK’s postpartum care gap

Two mums from Yorkshire have joined forces to launch a new brand that specifically addresses the health and wellbeing needs of new mothers, after they noted a significant gap in postpartum care in the first 12 months after they had their own children.

Friends Hanna Pumfrey, a mum of one from Knaresborough, and Hannah Thomson, a mum of two young boys from Harrogate, have launched Life Postpartum, a health and wellbeing subscription service developed specifically to support mothers with their emotional, physical and nutritional requirements post-birth, as well as provide access to expert, midwife-led baby advice.

One in 10 new mums experiences mental health challenges, including postnatal depression, up to one year after giving birth, while more than 73 percent experience nutritional depletion after having a baby, and the stark lack of postpartum care in the UK became a reality for Hanna and Hannah after having their children.

Often feeling overwhelmed and unsure where to turn, the two women decided they wanted to launch a service that not only provides women with fundamental support during the transformative postpartum period, but also creates a welcoming community of new mums all navigating early motherhood together.

Hanna said: A lot of new mums experience a whole range of emotions after they have a baby, but until I had my daughter in 2023 I didn’t appreciate just how much of a rollercoaster early motherhood can be. Truly no-one tells you just how hard those early months sometimes are. One of the things that shocked me most about this time in my life is the lack of support and places to turn to when you’re finding it tough – there were a number of times when I’d be up in the night with my baby not knowing which way to turn for guidance. There is a lot of information on Google but it’s hard to know what to trust. I know that Hannah experienced similar feelings, and we started talking about how great it would be to introduce a new platform for women to use in those intense early days after becoming a mum that is trusted and approved by experts – and so, Life Postpartum was born!

Through its affordable, accessible and personalised subscription-based membership packages, Life Postpartum provides women with tailored exercise and rehabilitation plans and nourishing recipes, as well as trusted advice on key topics like pelvic floor recovery, hormonal analysis and reporting, all of which is specially personalised to the postpartum stage they’re in.

All compiled by a team of postpartum-specialised physiotherapists, clinical psychologists, nutritionists, personal trainers and hormone specialists, members receive a dedicated action plan, which will direct them to the Life Postpartum content that will help them the most, along with bespoke insights into their birth recovery to help them navigate the transition into motherhood.

Hannah said: The postpartum period is such a transformative time, I couldn’t believe just how little comprehensive support for mums there is out there for this profound life stage. This is why we’ve launched Life Postpartum, to help mothers feel more supported and understood, leading to healthier, more balanced experiences of early motherhood. After all, a healed, replenished mother provides the essential foundation for her newborn to flourish! Hanna and I are passionate about supporting the health of new mums in a holistic way whatever postpartum stage they’re in, and our packages place a firm emphasis on good nutrition, as well as gentle physical recovery and hormonal balancing, to nurture both mother and baby through this magical time.

Offering a host of support services, from on-demand, expert-led content that’s available 24/7 to live sessions with specialists in postpartum care, Life Postpartum provides new mums with professional advice and a safe community space when they need support the most.

