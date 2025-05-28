Police day of action in Harrogate led to 22 arrests, but only 1 being charged

A Freedom of Information requests has revealed that only 1 individual has been charged following a day of police action in Harrogate.

Operation Tornado took place for 24-hours on 24 April 2024, with North Yorkshire Police publishing details that there had been 22 arrests included:

Nine people arrested for drug offences after three warrants were executed at addresses across Harrogate and further addresses were visited. They were taken into custody on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply drugs and conspiring to supply class A and B drugs. Drugs were seized during searches of the addresses.

Three people were arrested over immigration offences during visits to businesses in Harrogate town centre by our exploitation team.

Five wanted people were located and arrested by teams patrolling key areas by car.

A man was arrested on suspicion of retail theft and suspected stolen items were recovered from an address as part of our push on retail crime, which also included visits to town centre businesses by retail crime prevention teams.

The Freedom of Information Request following the day confirmed that only one person had been charged.