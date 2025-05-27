Successful Applicants Announced for Phase One of Mayor’s High Street Fund

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, has announced the successful applicants from Phase One of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund.

This marks a major milestone after Mayor Skaith launched the fund in February to boost the resilience of local high streets and breathe new life into town centres across the region.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith said: High streets aren’t dying; they are just changing. I want to support these changes that are led by, and for the benefit of our communities. The fantastic applications received in Phase One of my Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund showcased fresh ideas to increase footfall and build stronger communities through events and improved spaces. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the successful projects will have on our region, strengthening the future of our high streets and helping our communities to thrive.

Eighteen projects have been successful, extending throughout the region. The successful projects are set to receive targeted investment to support initiatives designed to increase footfall and community engagement as Mayor Skaith delivers on his vision of building healthy and thriving communities.

One of the successful applications came from Bentham Town Council who secured investment in the Bentham Boost Partnership, supporting locally led activity to advance schemes in the Bentham Masterplan and support high street infrastructure improvements.

A spokesperson for the project said: The success of our application was built on the foundations laid by the Bentham Masterplan. The achievements of the Bentham Boost Project further raised our aspirations; inspiring us to pursue something aspirational for our community as we strive towards a healthy and thriving future for Bentham.

Another successful application from Up for Yorkshire will see investment in the Selby Charity Shop Reuse and Recycling Partnership, a collaborative partnership of Selby charity shops enhancing the vibrancy and sustainability of the high street through innovative reuse and recycling strategy, and public campaign.

A spokesperson for the project said: What an amazing opportunity to further promote and develop the positive impact all the charity shops have on Selby Town Centre. This funding will enable us to maximise awareness of the shops, the power of recycling, explore ways to further recycle unwanted products, and hold a Charity Shop Fashion Show to celebrate their environmental and community brilliance

Phase two of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund will open in the coming months.

For more information, visit https://yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/project/vibrant-and-sustainable-high-streets-fund/

Successful Projects