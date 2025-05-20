Three new firms join Harrogate’s Copthall Bridge offices

Three new companies have signed leases at Copthall Bridge, underlining continued demand for Harrogate’s newest premium serviced offices.

Flotilla, which provides sustainability consultancy, joins IT hardware supplier ITinstock and business advisers and accountants, TC Group, at the town centre site, which is within walking distance of Harrogate’s rail and bus stations.

Copthall Bridge opened earlier this year following a £10.5 million redevelopment by WorkWell. The project has transformed one of Harrogate’s most prominent office buildings, which had stood empty for more than six years, into a modern workspace designed to meet the needs of growing businesses.

The building offers flexible office suites for teams with one to 40 desks, alongside co-working areas, soundproof booths, meeting rooms, and wellness facilities. Over a third of the space was let within the first two weeks of opening.

WorkWell managing director Oliver Corrigan said: The level of take-up so soon after launch reinforces the need for high-quality, flexible office space in Harrogate. Today’s businesses want workspaces that support productivity and offer real value in terms of staff wellbeing. Copthall Bridge is designed to deliver exactly that.

The new arrivals join a growing business community that includes Mobile Tornado, Primeast, Chronos Hub, Grateful and Evelyn Partners. Once fully let, Copthall Bridge is expected to support up to 360 jobs in the town.