Søstrene Grene is Coming to Harrogate

Søstrene Grene to open fifth Yorkshire store on Friday 6 June 2025 in Harrogate,

The Danish homewares store will open at 37 Cambridge Street in Harrogate.

The retailer has over 330 stores globally and more than 45 in the UK, and they say they will bring its signature Scandi-inspired style and affordable prices to Harrogate, marking its fifth Yorkshire location.

Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge,’ Søstrene Grene’s thoughtfully designed products and calming atmosphere offer a sense of ease and simplicity. Once open in Harrogate, customers can dive into the exciting summer finds from the stores newest collection. A

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: We’re excited to bring the Søstrene Grene experience to Harrogate where customers can continue to discover our wide range of affordable products in Scandinavian design. Every visit offers delightful surprises, with the chance to explore the world of ‘hygge’.

UK Joint Venture partner, Jonathan Cooper, who operates Søstrene Grene stores across the North of England, is looking forward to the new opening in the historic town of Harrogate.