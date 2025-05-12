“Your Police Service, Your Say” – Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, to host online public meeting driven by interest from the public.

On Thursday 15 May 2025, Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime will host her online public meeting where North Yorkshire’s Chief Constable will be held to account on behalf of the public.

This meeting will focus on Neighbourhood Policing and include updates on:

A look at the latest performance data in areas of public interest.

An in-depth discussion on a key theme of public concern identified in line with the current police and crime plan.

An opportunity to raise issues that matter to the public for discussion with chief officers.

An update on the progress made against third party reports. For example, His Majesty’s

Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to provide the OPFCC and the public with evidence of improvements.

A dedicated question and answer time to ask the Chief Constable and senior leadership team questions submitted by members of the public.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting.

Questions relating to neighbourhood policing are encouraged, but questions for any area of the police service are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on our website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Constable to account for their delivery of the Police and Crime Plan, to ensure they are achieving the objectives, set through public consultation and generating positive outcomes.

Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime says: Our public meetings offer updates for the public and look at how North Yorkshire Police is working to keep the residents of York and North Yorkshire safe. As Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime my role is ensure the voices of local people and communities are represented. To help me do this, if you are interested in crime reduction, have comments about local policing services or if you’ve been a victim of crime please send in your questions and watch the meeting.

Meeting agenda and papers

Online Public Meeting – 15 May 2025 – NYP – Neighbourhood Policing – York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority – Policing, Fire and Crime Team

Delivery Plan

The Office for Policing, Fire, Crime and Commissioning publishes a Delivery Plan which sets out what the Office does to deliver the Police & Crime Plan, Fire and Rescue Plan and the Violence against Women and Girls Strategy, and more importantly, the services that we will deliver to improve public confidence in policing, assist victims to cope and recover from crime and to address the root causes of crime and antisocial behaviour in our communities.

Assurance Framework

Underpinning the Delivery Plan is the Assurance Framework, which sets out how the Office holds the police and fire services to account for delivery. Part of this includes the terms of reference for the live streamed Online Public Meetings which from May 2023 have included a standing agenda item for the Chief Constable to report on progress against His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services improvement plan in a public forum. This means the improvements to service can be closely monitored by the public.

Scrutiny does not stop at these meetings and continues in every Scrutiny Panel, Executive Board, HMICFRS Improvement Board, Risk and Assurance Board.

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday 15 May 2025 at 2:00pm and can be accessed via:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/-m-YtfrOfD8

Website: https://bit.ly/OPM15may2025

The meeting will also be recorded and become available to watch on the same channels at the public’s convenience.