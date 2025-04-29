north yorkshire police

Road Closure between Kestral roundabout and Forest Lane in Harrogate

29 April 2025
·

Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Wetherby Road in Harrogate. (16:55 on 29 April 2025)

The road is closed in both directions between Forest Lane and the Kestrel Roundabout and is expected to be for some time.

NYP ref: 400 29/04/2025

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertising

Advertising

Go toTop