Young fitness entrepreneur expands business with community and wellbeing at its heart

A young gym owner is lifting health and well-being to a new level with a brand new progressive fitness space in Pannal.

Former Leeds Beckett student Beth Johnson has invested £250k in creating Lift Club, a 3000 sqft state-of-art gym facility in Thirkill Park, Pannal. She originally started the business in 2023 at Harrogate West Business Park in Killinghall but following her success and a lot of hard work was keen to find a larger space where she could expand her portfolio of classes and create a more diverse offering.

“I wanted to provide an environment for total social health and wellbeing,” states Beth. “I truly believe that by building a functional fitness base, we can lock in our future health. I set out to create a community where everyone can feel comfortable, achieve the fitness they want as well as enjoy a place to meet and relax.”

The 24-year-old has a degree in Sports Nutrition and studied Sport & Exercise Science at York College. She not only owns and manages the gym but has eight years of personal training under her belt and numerous vocational qualifications.

The main gym area at Lift Club houses an impressive range of equipment for both class and individual use. Beth and her team offer a personal service with guidance for newbies and provide one to one support within the shield of a group environment. Upstairs there is a six-bed Reformer Pilates room and a relax and recovery area complete with sauna and ice bath – a first for a Harrogate gym.

In addition, the gym has a refuelling station and a range of Lift Club branded gym wear. The facility operates on net carbon zero, sustainability being an important part of day-to-day operations.

Lift Club will be fully operational from 17th February with a pre-opening taster day on Saturday 15th February offering free classes, health shakes, advice and information.

A big move for a young, female entrepreneur who has set her sights high with hopes to open multiple outlets across the area in the longer term. But for now, she is aiming to bring a new perspective on fitness, one which offers health and wellbeing for all, for life.