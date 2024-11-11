Queen Mary’s School Remembers the Crew of WWII Aircraft ‘S for Sugar’ at the Crash Site on Remembrance Day

Today, on Remembrance Day, Queen Mary’s School honoured the memory of the brave crew of Halifax aircraft LL505, known as ‘S for Sugar,’ who tragically lost their lives nearly eighty years ago with a climb to the crash site to set down a biodegradable memorial cross.

On the night of 22 November 1944, the aircraft took off for a training mission over the Cumbrian Mountains. The crew encountered severe difficulties, and the Halifax crashed into the side of Swirl How in the Lake District, killing all on board instantly. During the Second World War, the crew had been stationed at Baldersby Park, now the site of Queen Mary’s School.

To mark this historic and poignant anniversary, pupils from Queen Mary’s visited the crash site at 11:00 on Remembrance Day to lay a memorial and pay tribute to the crew who perished in service to their country. This act of remembrance was accompanied by a special presentation to the school community.

Mr Burn, Head of Adventure at Queen Mary’s, shared the story of the ill-fated mission, shedding light on the bravery of the young men involved and the sacrifices made. A commemorative display in the Outer Hall, including model aircraft, provided pupils and visitors with a tangible connection to the story, deepening understanding of the crew’s final mission.

Reflecting on the visit, Carole Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School, said: This Remembrance Day, as we honour all those who served and sacrificed their lives, we remember the young crew of Halifax LL505, who departed from our very grounds. Their bravery and commitment to their mission remain an inspiring legacy, reminding us of the importance of peace and remembrance.

The journey to the crash site and the laying of the memorial underscored Queen Mary’s commitment to ensuring that the stories of courage and sacrifice live on. This annual act of remembrance, and the visit to Swirl How, are a testament to the enduring connection between Queen Mary’s School and the historic sacrifices of those who once served from Baldersby Park.