Theft of copper in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about an incident where a large amount of copper was stolen from a back garden.

This happened at 7.30am on Thursday 18 July on Coppice Way, Harrogate.

A white Mercedes van (registration number: KN61 EPZ) arrived at the address, one man stayed in the van and the other man described as tall and stocky, wearing a high vis got out of the van and has then taken a large quantity of copper metal from the back garden.

They are particularly appealing for information about the vehicle and any descriptions of the men.

Please email Jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Jacob Higgins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240127798 when passing on information.