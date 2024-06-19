Video: Paul Haslam, independent candidate to be your next MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough

On the 4 July 2024, the country heads to the polling booths for the General Election.
We are talking to each candidate, but there is a variable take-up of doing media interviews.
The is a conversation with Paul Haslam, who is standing at an independent candidate.
The candidates:-
Andrew Jones – Conservative Party
Conrad Whitcroft – Labour
Tom Gordon – Libdem
John Swales – Reform UK
Shan Oakes – Green Party
Paul Haslam – Independent
Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination