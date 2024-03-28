Andrew Jones MP writes to the Leader of Libdems over election offences by Libdems in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP has formally written to the leader of the Libdems, Ed Davey over election offences being committed by the Libdem Harrogate and Knaresborough group.

The action was prompted by a letter that was sent to postal voters in Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election campaign that told voters the Green Party were no longer standing, and urged their action to vote now.

See Harrogate Libdems make claims a candidate has dropped out in by-election, when they haven’t