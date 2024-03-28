Andrew Jones MP writes to the Leader of Libdems over election offences by Libdems in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP has formally written to the leader of the Libdems, Ed Davey over election offences being committed by the Libdem Harrogate and Knaresborough group.
The action was prompted by a letter that was sent to postal voters in Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election campaign that told voters the Green Party were no longer standing, and urged their action to vote now.
See Harrogate Libdems make claims a candidate has dropped out in by-election, when they haven’t
Andrew Jones MP said:
Following a referral to the police by the Green Party about an election offence committed by the Liberal Democrats in Harrogate and Knaresborough, I am releasing a letter I have sent to Rt Hon Ed Davey MP regarding a series of actions by the Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats.
These actions have resulted in:
- Compensation for untrue statements made about me.
- A police investigation into previous election irregularities.
- Incitement to trolling by a Lib Dem parliamentary candidate.
- A standards investigation which found against the Liberal Democrat council group leader.
- A police investigation under Operation Bridger protocols.
- Unfounded claims about misuse of public money by me.
- A Liberal Democrat councillor arrested for hundreds of anti-semitic social media posts.
The letter I have sent to Mr Davey is the latest of several sent since 12 December 2023. Mr Davey has not responded to any of them. His inability to defend the local Liberal Democrats is telling.