Harrogate collision earlier in the week – man involved has now sadly died

The man who was seriously injured following a collision on the A61 Ripon Road on Monday 06 November 2023 has very sadly died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The collision occurred at approximately 5.50pm on Monday 06 November 2023 and involved a pedestrian and a car.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and are renewing the appeal for information or dash cam footage.

Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230211344.