Council waives fees for Queen’s Jubilee street party celebrations

Communities across North Yorkshire can apply for road closures free of charge for celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The nation will mark the Jubilee with a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022.

To help communities mark the occasion North Yorkshire County Council is waiving standard street closure fees for the long weekend, which will apply to residential streets.

County Council Leader Carl Les said: We recognise the significance of 2022 as the Platinum Jubilee year for Her Majesty the Queen and know how passionate our communities are to celebrate this special event. There will be a host of events taking place in North Yorkshire which we will announce in due course and we have already pledged our support for the Queen’s Green Canopy tree-planting initiative.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: To show our support we are waiving the normal administration fee and allowing residents to close their streets to through-traffic. This will create a safe open space for communities to come together for the anniversary to mark the Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign. Please come forward and organise a street party in your community.

Anybody wishing to host a street party must apply before April 29, 2022. For more information and to apply please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/streetparties