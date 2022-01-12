Military to provide additional support to Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) has requested additional support from the military as it continues to experience operational pressures which have been exacerbated by COVID-19 related absence.

The request for aid has been accepted and this will see 40 military personnel supporting YAS clinicians by assisting with the transportation of patients with less urgent needs, enabling the Trust to make more efficient use of its emergency resources.

They will be available to work alongside YAS colleagues to transfer patients between hospitals and assist with our non-emergency patient transport service, conveying our most vulnerable patients for life-saving treatments and transporting patients discharged from hospital.

The military personnel will begin training with YAS from 18 January and will be working with patients within two weeks. Military personnel will be working with the Trust for a number of weeks.