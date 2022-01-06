Harrogate Neighbours launches campaign to tackle jobs crisis in care

In a bid to recruit in what has been the most challenging two years for the adult care sector, not-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours, has launched a campaign shining a spotlight on what it’s really like to work in the sector to encourage more people to consider a career in care.

Jobs crisis continues with hundreds of vacancies across the region

Long-standing carers share positive experiences to encourage others

‘Behind the Mask’ showcases carers speaking out about what they love most about their jobs and why they work in care. Staff at local care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, are the face of the campaign which aims to give a real insight into the world of care and inspire others to join.

According to North Yorkshire County Council, on any given day there are at least 1,000 job vacancies across social care providers in North Yorkshire that need to be filled to provide care for the most vulnerable people in the community. These jobs are not only nursing or care assistant roles, but kitchen staff, including chefs and porters, as well as administrative roles – all essential to run a safe and secure care setting.

One of the team members featured in ‘Behind the Mask’ is Ellie, a care assistant at The Cuttings, Harrogate Neighbours’ extra care scheme. She said, “I’ve been a care assistant at The Cuttings for almost a year now and it’s a great place to work. It’s busy but we are all like one big family who support each other.”

Andy, a new team leader at Heath Lodge care home, part of Harrogate Neighbours who also features in the campaign said: I joined Harrogate Neighbours in the middle of the pandemic, and it’s been a game changer for me. The team is one of the most dedicated and supportive teams I’ve ever have the pleasure of working with!

Andy added that he would urge people to take a leap of faith and apply for a job in care, caveating his comments with: It’s worked out well for me personally, there’s no reason why it wouldn’t work out for everyone else who’s considering applying.

Anne is a highly valued member of the care assistant team, has worked at Heath Lodge care home for 23 years. She added: Heath Lodge is a really friendly place to work with a fantastic team spirit.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours said: This campaign is really exciting for us as it gives people a real insight into the world of care. The pandemic has put the sector under the spotlight, and we’re keen to change perceptions and help people see the huge benefits the sector has to offer for anyone looking for a new role. Part of our commitment to our team, especially throughout the pandemic has been our ‘Wellbeing Programme.’ All of our staff are offered the opportunity for group session or 1-to-1s with a professional therapist to ensure they are supported in whatever way they feel necessary. Whether it’s personal or work related, we are always here for our employees. On top of this, we have some fantastic benefits, including flexible hours, developmental opportunities, a Blue Light Card, and much more.

Find out all about the latest roles available at Harrogate Neighbours here: https://www.hnha.co.uk/work-for-us/