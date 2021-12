Harrogate District bin collection dates over the Christmas holiday

The collection days for waste and recycling will be different over Christmas and New Year over the Harrogate District..

There will be no collections on 27 December and 28 December 2021 or 3 January 2022.

Normal service will resume on 17 January 2022.

The collection day changes are:

Usual day: Monday 20 December > Revised day: Saturday 18 December

Usual day: Tuesday 21 December > Revised day: Monday 20 December

Usual day: Wednesday 22 December > Revised day: Tuesday 21 December

Usual day: Thursday 23 December > Revised day: Wednesday 22 December

Usual day: Friday 24 December > Revised day: Thursday 23 December

Usual day: Monday 27 December > Revised day: Friday 24 December

Usual day: Tuesday 28 December > Revised day: Wednesday 29 December

Usual day: Wednesday 29 December > Revised day: Thursday 30 December

Usual day: Thursday 30 December > Revised day: Friday 31 December

Usual day: Friday 31 December > Revised day: Tuesday 4 January

Usual day: Monday 3 January > Revised day: Wednesday 5 January

Usual day: Tuesday 4 January > Revised day: Thursday 6 January

Usual day: Wednesday 5 January > Revised day: Friday 7 January

Usual day: Thursday 6 January > Revised day: Saturday 8 January

Usual day: Friday 7 January > Revised day: Monday 10 January

Usual day: Monday 10 January > Revised day: Tuesday 11 January

Usual day: Tuesday 11 January > Revised day: Wednesday 12 January

Usual day: Wednesday 12 January > Revised day: Thursday 13 January

Usual day: Thursday 13 January > Revised day: Friday 14 January

Usual day: Friday 14 January > Revised day: Saturday 15 January