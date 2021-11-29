New Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire takes office

North Yorkshire’s new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has spent her first day in the role meeting with victims and survivors of crime, promising them that her priority is to give a voice to those who struggle to be heard.

Zoë Metcalfe’s first official meetings were with individuals and organisations from groups across North Yorkshire and York who support those who have lived through domestic abuse, been victims of sexual violence and experienced the tragic impact of drugs within their communities.

The Commissioner heard about the innovative approach being taken with restorative justice which brings together those harmed by crime with those responsible in an attempt to reduce reoffending.

Zoë also met with representatives of the North Yorkshire Youth Commission and gave her commitment to carry on supporting and listening to young people.

Later in the day the Commissioner met with North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward and Interim Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Foster.





