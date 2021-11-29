Law firm expands with a new branch in Harrogate

Law firm, Ison Harrison, has opened its latest branch in Harrogate -it marks the second in North Yorkshire, but the sixteenth overall.

The new office, located at 6a Albert Street, which was formerly occupied by Manning Stainton estate agents, will host a team of legal experts led by branch manager Georgina Pogge-von Strandmann, an expert in residential property. Georgina joined the residential property team in 2015 bringing several years of local and national experience to the firm.

Georgina is joined by residential property solicitor and Harrogate-resident James Pascoe and Partner, Shaun Hulme, a private family law solicitor who first joined Ison Harrison in 2013. In April 2015 Shaun qualified as a solicitor in the private family law department. The team will be strengthened further over the coming months.

In addition to property and family law, the new Harrogate office will handle all legal matters, personal and business, via its network of regional offices and the vast and broad experience of its in-house lawyers.

Ison Harrison was founded in 1978 by Stephen Harrison in Leeds, merging a decade later with Garforth-based Ison Driver & Furness, to form Ison Harrison. Forty-three years later it now employs more than 200 staff across Yorkshire, offering the broadest suite of legal services in the region.







The firm is also proud to boast that it is the most accredited law firm in Yorkshire, with 13 Law Society accreditations including Immigration & Asylum, Clinical Negligence, Children Law, Family Mediation and SRA Higher Courts Rights – civil and criminal.