Please share the news















4 Shares

The A1 Southbound is currently closed between Junction 47 and 48 near Knaresborough. (5 April 2021 at 8:26am)

The road will remain closed while emergency services work at the scene of an incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time and take an alternative route.

Junction 48 is Boroughbridge and Junction 47 Knaresborough.