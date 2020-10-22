Newby’s Site Manager awarded title of North & East Yorkshire Region Site Manager of the Year for Harrogate development

Please share the news













Shane Garwood has been named as the LABC Warranty North & East Yorkshire Region Site Manager of the year for his work at Newby’s West House Gardens development.

The awards recognise the dedication and commitment it takes to deliver quality sites and every year site managers across the country are rewarded for their exceptional contribution to construction. LABC Warranty works with over 3,000 sites nationally and is only able to recognise a small number of site managers at these awards, so winning the regional final is a great achievement.

The winner from each of the 12 regions will go forward to compete for the National Site Manager of the Year Award, due to be determined later this year.

Shane has worked at Newby for two years but has over 20 years’ experience in the industry. Since joining Newby, Shane has worked on a couple of developments, including Springfield Court in Harrogate, before taking over the management of West House Gardens in 2019.

West House Gardens comprises of 33 luxurious family homes spread over a spacious five acres. A combination of three, four and five bedroom properties are available and all benefit from private parking and gardens. Emphasis is placed on a high-quality finish to every property, with high specification fixtures and fittings.

Shane Garwood said: I’m absolutely delighted to have won this award. The last few months have obviously posed additional challenges in the world of construction, but now we’re starting to see the first residents moving into their new homes at West House Gardens, it makes it all worthwhile. The site is one of the larger housing developments I’ve worked on and it takes some coordinating, but the job satisfaction is fantastic as you see things really starting to come together.

Simon Hepden at Newby said: Congratulations to Shane on his well deserved award! We’re really pleased his hard work, and that of his team, has been recognised. West House Gardens is a very special site and an ideal development for families looking for a luxurious, well designed house in a spectacular rural setting. It has the ideal balance of being situated in beautiful Nidderdale, yet it’s still so close to Harrogate and all its amenities and attractions.

Sarah Sheppard, LABC Warranty Technical Director and Head Judge commented: Even with the additional challenges posed by Covid-19, the standard of qualifiers across the board once again has been exceptional, raising the bar for construction standards.”