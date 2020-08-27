6aside league donates £2,025 to NHS

Please share the news











Thanks to the volunteering of Soccersixes staff and referees, through lockdown the 6aside league managed to raise and donate £2,025 to the NHS.

The 6aside league provider who usually operate 6aside leagues outdoors on 3G pitches decided during lockdown to help the NHS and to therefore operate an e-soccer online FIFA gaming tournament and raised the £2,025 with all profit going to the NHS.

Soccersixes spokesman Sean Uppal said: We wanted to do something to help in the pandemic and one of our referees mentioned doing a charity online gaming tournament. Our staff and referees helped and the E-Soccer tournament was a success and we were pleased to raise money for such a good cause. Our 6aside teams who play in our leagues took part and enjoyed it but are now happy that our outdoor 3G 6aside league is back on and they are enjoying playing again in the open air.

Soccersixes operate a 6aside leagues on a Monday and Sunday night at the Ripon Grammar School 3G Pitch.