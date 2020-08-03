Why shouldn’t students fear about COVID 19 When Universities and Schools Reopen?

Please share the news













Last Updated on 3 August 2020 at 1:29pm

While COVID 19 is a great pandemic that has led to a massive number of deaths across the globe, there is no need for students to panic when schools and universities reopen. The students will only reason when the cases of COVID contraction and infection have gone down significantly. Thanks to various donations for COVID 19 consequences, most schools will also provide disinfectants and take some other measures. Here are some of the reasons why the students are safe in school upon reopening and should not panic.

The Rate of Infection For Young People Is Low.

Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic in late 2019, researchers have recorded that the rate at which children get infected with the disease is relatively low as compared to adults and the elderly. While a clear explanation for this trend has not been revealed, it has been evident in most nations worldwide. Therefore, the students are not to worry about anything since the reopening will also occur when all is well.

The Severity of COVID 19 in Students or Youths Is Low

The researchers or medical scholars have also established that the severity of COVID-19 in children and youths is lower than that of the elderly. In most cases, the children have become asymptomatic, with very few of them requiring hospitalization in the process.

Most children are infected with the less severe type of COVID 19 ; hence, there is no need to worry. Therefore, when schools reopen, the students are likely not to be infected with COVID 19 or get a less severe type, which will not interfere with their daily lives or studies.

Low Spread Of COVID 19 Infections among Children

Unlike adults, studies have found out that children do not make rapidly spread COVID 19 disease. In the past, children have been the significant spreaders of flu to their grandparents and parents. However, the behavior of COVID 19 is strange, and the infection spread fast among adults and the elderly as compared to children.

According to studies conducted in China, Japan, and South Korea, children have been spread merely less than 10 percent of the infection. Therefore, it is an indication that the children or the youth in the schools will spread the infection to one another. Therefore, this should convince the children that there is no need to panic when schools reopen since they are safe.

Closing Schools Has Not Controlled Transmission.

Upon realizing that COVID 19 was spreading like wildfire across the globe, many countries ran for their children from colleges and universities. The students were perceived to be the primary spreaders of the infection, and many nations feared that they would lead to a broad spread of the infection amongst themselves and even bring it back home to their parents. But what has since happened since the closure of schools?

The COVID 19 speed has continued drastically without the help of the children who left schools. Researchers have also not been able to find a definite link between the closure of schools and the low spread of COVID 19 pandemic. There is no link at all between the two. Therefore, by opening schools, the students should not panic since they are not directly linked to the infection’s spread. Students have a tiny link with it even when comparing the global spread of COVID 19.

The Key Takeaways

While going back to university should not make the students panic, it is not a ticket to normalcy. Reopening universities does not make things healthy, and students must be careful not to conduct them as though nothing has happened. There is a need for every individual to observe social distancing and to observe all the world health organization guidelines to play their part towards the eradication of COVID 19.

When schools reopen, the students should not mistake it to say that there is no longer COVID 19. The infection is real, and since no immediate care has been found, every individual, regardless of age, should be vigilant. The infection is new and has not been won by many health providers and researchers. It might be mutating, and the latest version or type of it may be dangerous to the students or young people. Therefore, care needs to be the priority both at school and at home.



