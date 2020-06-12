HBC confirm toilets to be re-opened

Please share the news











Last Updated on 12 June 2020 at 12:52pm

Harrogate Borough Council say they are re-opening the public toilets, but in phases over the next few weeks.

The busiest areas will be prioritised and are opening to coincide with the reopening of non-essential retailers in high streets and shopping locations.

The following toilets will be open from Saturday 13 June:

Harrogate, Library Gardens

Harrogate, Valley Gardens

Knaresborough bus station

Knaresborough, Conyngham Hall

Ripon bus station

Ripon Spa Gardens

Pateley Bridge, Southlands car park

Masham

The toilets on the list above will be opened between 8am and 9am each morning and will be closed between 5pm and 6pm each night.

All other toilets remain closed until further notice.

The Victoria Shopping Centre outside toilets will remain closed for the time-being. They have said they are looking to review how busy the town is before opening.