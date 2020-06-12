HBC confirm toilets to be re-opened

Last Updated on
Harrogate Borough Council say they are re-opening the public toilets, but in phases over the next few weeks.
The busiest areas will be prioritised and are opening to coincide with the reopening of non-essential retailers in high streets and shopping locations.
The following toilets will be open from Saturday 13 June:
- Harrogate, Library Gardens
- Harrogate, Valley Gardens
- Knaresborough bus station
- Knaresborough, Conyngham Hall
- Ripon bus station
- Ripon Spa Gardens
- Pateley Bridge, Southlands car park
- Masham
The toilets on the list above will be opened between 8am and 9am each morning and will be closed between 5pm and 6pm each night.
All other toilets remain closed until further notice.
The Victoria Shopping Centre outside toilets will remain closed for the time-being. They have said they are looking to review how busy the town is before opening.