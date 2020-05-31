Organisers call off the 2020 feva Festival in Knaresborough

Please share the news











Organisers of Knaresborough’s feva festival have confirmed that this summer’s event has been cancelled. The 10-day annual Festival was scheduled to be held from 14 to 23 August 2020.

Lucy Barrow, chair of the feva organising committee, said: We are very disappointed to be announcing this news. Big ticket events that required financial outlay or which carried penalty clauses were called off several weeks ago, but we held on as long as we could with other, less formal happenings hoping that we could still stage things for people to enjoy. But we have reached the point now that to be responsible to the benefit of those involved, we should call off the Festival in its entirety. The well-being of all remains our primary concern and we have closely aligned ourselves with the rules and advice from the authorities. We take this opportunity to thank our various sponsors and supporters – the Knaresborough Town Council, local building firm Strata, the Lions Clubs of Knaresborough and the Knaresborough Chamber of Trade. We firmly intend to be back in 2021 with a bigger and better feva Festival.

This is the first time that the Festival has been cancelled. It began as the Knaresborough Festival in 1996 and was rebranded as feva – the Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts – in 2001.

Held over 10 days during August, feva has earned popularity across a wide area of Yorkshire for being one of the only such events staged during the summer school holidays.







This unique selling point has caused the event to grow. Each year there have been over 90 separate events staged in and around the town – live music, art shows, plays, dance, literary performances, poetry readings, walks, talks, workshops, special menu offerings and quizzes. The 10 days also featured parties on the beach at Henshaws and builds up to the annual Picnic in the Park and Lions Beer Festival.

There was always free entertainment for everyone, much aimed at children, which has become a very strong feature of the Festival. Knaresborough, always a remarkable hub for community activity, sparkles during the days of mid-August.

Lucy Barrow said: The Festival is a not-for-profit event with all surplus on events being used in the subsequent year. It is run by volunteers and involves several thousand people in and around Knaresborough in various roles as performers, organisers, hosts and audience members. Our focus now is to maintain the momentum for next year.

Feva survives on ticket sales, sponsorship and the annual £10 contribution by the Friends of feva. For more information on becoming a feva Friend and to follow progress in mounting 2021 events go to www.feva.info