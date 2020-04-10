Business online marketplace for North Yorkshire

Please share the news













A new website has been launched to enable North Yorkshire businesses and tradespeople who can work under Covid-19 restrictions to share what they offer with customers who need their services.

North Yorkshire Buy Local has been created by North Yorkshire County Council and can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/buy-local

Businesses and tradespeople that continue to provide essential goods and services during the outbreak are being encouraged to register now on this online marketplace.

Businesses can register in a range of categories, including food suppliers, retail, property services, transport, professional services and accommodation for key workers.

County Council Leader Cllr Carl Les said: This is an extremely difficult time for businesses, as it is for those of us who are in self-isolation or staying at home to help to slow the spread of Covid-19. Across the county, we have businesses that can offer vital services and people in need of those services. As businesses register on our Buy Local website it will help to bring these two together by making it easy for businesses to tell people where they are and what they offer and by giving customers a single place to check what is available to them locally. I urge all eligible traders and businesses to register on the site as soon as possible to help us to create a comprehensive one-stop shop for North Yorkshire residents.

Information received from businesses will be assessed for suitability for the site. The aim will be to verify information within 24 hours during working days, after which residents will be able to access the information and contact businesses directly.

Tradespeople permitted to work under Covid-19 restrictions include: plumbers; electricians; builders; handymen; and gardeners. Businesses that can trade include: supermarkets and other food shops; medical services, such as dental surgeries, opticians and audiology clinics, physiotherapy clinics, chiropody and podiatry clinics and other professional vocational medical services; pharmacies and chemists; petrol stations; bicycle shops; hardware shops and equipment, plant and tool hire; veterinary surgeries and pet shops; agricultural supplies shops; corner shops and newsagents; off-licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol; laundrettes and dry cleaners; post offices; vehicle rental services; taxis; car garages and MoT services; car parks; high street banks, building societies, short-term loan providers and credit unions; and storage and distribution facilities.

Anyone who can provide services that support these essential functions at this time, should register on Buy Local and their suitability for the site will assessed in the usual way.

Businesses can register on the site at www.northyorks.gov.uk/buy-local