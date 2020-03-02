//

Young Farmer’s Tractor Run 2020

This year’s Young Farmers Tractor Run 2020 is taking place on 8 March 2020 with a new more spacious start point of the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Leaving from the carpark in Knaresborough was becoming increasingly cramped as numbers taking park topped 300.

  • Sign in is from 7:30am with the run commencing at 9:00am
  • Tractor entry is £20, additional passengers are £10
  • Hog roast lunch for participants provided at Pateley showfield
  • Prizes awarded in 3 age categories

Steve Brown said:

Last year the tractor run raised 16000 with near record braking numbers.

This year we are meeting in the big car park down past fodder at the Sainsbury’s entrance.

When we setoff and cross the Wetherby roadm we understand this may cause frustration for people to make there way in and out of Harrogate – we will do this as quickly and as safely as possible and thank every for the patience and cooperation.

Once again, all the money raised will be donated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and we have raised over £40,000 for them since running this event.




Timings for this year, 8 March 2020

  • 09:00 Set-off from Yorkshire Showground
  • 09:30 Knaresborough
  • 10:00 Staveley
  • 10:30 Burton
  • 10:45 Monkton
  • 11:00 Markington
  • 11:45 Smelthouses
  • 12:00 Pateley Bridge

Return Journey

  • 14:00 Padside
  • 14:45 Tang
  • 15:00 Hampsthwaite
  • 15:30 Birstwith
  • 16:00 Knaresborough

Steve said:

If anyone aged 10-26 of age would like to get involved with this movement we are meeting at 7:30 on Wednesday, 4 March at  Knaresborough football club.






