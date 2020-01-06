Harrogate teenagers, found with 13-inch knife, are charged and in court today

Please share the news













Three people have been charged in connection with an incident in Harrogate in which a man suffered serious injuries.

The teenage boys, aged 16, 15 and 13 have been charged with robbery and wounding with intent.

Background to the incident:

At 4.40am Friday 3 January 2020, police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Station Parade, opposite the Train Station

Officers attended, and located a man with injuries including cuts to his face, back and leg

The victim, a local man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries which will require surgery

Officers responded to the incident immediately, and at 5.20am two teenage boys, aged 16 and 15, were stopped and arrested on Skipton Road. A third boy, aged 13, was arrested a few minutes later

The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a 13-inch knife, in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

See Three teenagers arrested and man taken to hospital following stabbing incident in Harrogate

All three will appear at York Magistrates Court this morning, 6 January 2020.

The victim is now recovering following surgery, but will have life-changing injuries.