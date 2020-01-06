At 4.40am today, Friday 3 January 2020, police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Station Parade, opposite the Train Station
At 4.40am today, Friday 3 January 2020, police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Station Parade, opposite the Train Station
/

Harrogate teenagers, found with 13-inch knife, are charged and in court today

1 min read
Please share the news

Three people have been charged in connection with an incident in Harrogate in which a man suffered serious injuries.

The teenage boys, aged 16, 15 and 13 have been charged with robbery and wounding with intent.

Background to the incident:

  • At 4.40am Friday 3 January 2020, police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Station Parade, opposite the Train Station
  • Officers attended, and located a man with injuries including cuts to his face, back and leg
  • The victim, a local man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries which will require surgery
  • Officers responded to the incident immediately, and at 5.20am two teenage boys, aged 16 and 15, were stopped and arrested on Skipton Road. A third boy, aged 13, was arrested a few minutes later

The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a 13-inch knife, in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

See Three teenagers arrested and man taken to hospital following stabbing incident in Harrogate

All three will appear at York Magistrates Court this morning, 6 January 2020.

The victim is now recovering following surgery, but will have life-changing injuries.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Harrogate Grammar School Medical Conference

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info